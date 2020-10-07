YWCA Lower Cape Fear, New Hanover NAACP to provide rides to the polls

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — YWCA Lower Cape Fear is partnering with New Hanover County NAACP to provide rides to the polls during early voting and on Election Day.

From October 15 through October 31, and on Tuesday, November 3, rides will be offered for any eligible voters to the polls. During early voting, those eligible may register to vote and vote in person at designated voting places.

- Advertisement -

To schedule a ride, contact New Hanover County NAACP at (910) 386-1015.

Social distancing guidelines will be enforced. All riders will be given a PPE kit that includes two disposable masks, gloves, hand sanitizer, and a pen.

Riders are required to wear masks and sanitize their hands frequently.