Wilmington PD sees spike in heroin overdoses in last two weeks

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department and Coastal Horizons Center are warning area residents and visitors that heroin overdoses have spiked within the last two weeks.

Since October 1, WPD says officers have responded to seven heroin overdoses, two of which were fatal.

“We expect there were more unreported incidents,” WPD wrote.

Police are encouraging anyone struggling with addiction to seek help. Individuals or concerned family members can reach out to Coastal Horizons in a variety of ways:

Call Outpatient Treatment Services at (910)-343-0145 and ask to speak with a counselor;

For those surviving an overdose and/or looking for help, call the Quick Response Team at (910)-833-2052 and someone will assist you; or,

Monday thru Friday 8am-4pm, Walk-in to their Outpatient Treatment Services location at 615 Shipyard Blvd. in Wilmington.

For those in need of immediate crisis assistance, call one of the 24/7 Mobile Crisis teams at either (866)-437-1821 or (855)-345-1200. There are people willing to help you. All you need to do is reach out.

Wilmington Police Department Statistics

Note: These totals include all types of overdoses, including alcohol.

Overdose Totals

2018 364

2019 206

2020 (to date) 254

Overdose Deaths

2018 52

2019 24

2020 (to date) 22