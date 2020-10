CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Carolina Beach has canceled their annual Island of Lights Christmas Parade.

The town says the holiday celebrations bring large crowds and that there is no way to safely hold the event during the COVID-19 pandemic.

- Advertisement -

The town says plans are already being made for the 2021 parade on Dec. 3, 2021.

WWAY’s Randy Aldridge was the Grand Marshal for the parade last year.