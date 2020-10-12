Family seeks answers in man’s death at Wilmington assisted living facility

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The family of an elderly Wilmington man who died last month after reportedly being attacked at an assisted living facility is seeking answers, according to the family’s attorneys.

In a release sent by Martin Ramey with Rhine Law Firm, the family wants to know more about the “strange circumstances behind the attack.”

According to WPD, the attack happened on September 6 at Spring Arbor of Wilmington on John D. Barry Drive. An 80-year-old man was assaulted by another man living at the facility, according to police. He was transported to the hospital and died on Sep. 12.

The death was ruled a homicide by authorities.

Attorneys for the family say that the timeline of events leading up the attack “do not add up.”

Joel Rhine, Janet Coleman and Martin Ramey of the Rhine Law Firm, P.C. and Jim Lea and Ryan Schultz of The Lea/Schultz Law Firm, P.C. are currently conducting a private investigation of the facts separate from a state investigation at the facility.

“The decision to place a loved one into any form of assisted living setting or nursing home is one of the most difficult decisions a family ever has to make,” Jim Lea says. “And, when a family has to make it, they expect that their loved one will be cared for with the utmost of care and concern.”

The attorneys say the attack believed to have happened while the man was sleeping, with the other resident having free access to the patient’s room.

“We want to know why the attacker had access to that room,” Joe Rhine said. “Was there anything in the history of the attacker that might have suggested that the patient could hurt others? How many staff were on duty at the time of the attack, and what did they do about it? There are lots of unanswered questions.”

This is the second homicide at an area assisted living facility this year. Police say the first happened at the Commons at Brightmore in February. There, a 94-old resident was reportedly pushed by a man, causing her to fall. The woman died six days later, police say.

If you know any information, the attorneys ask you to contact them at (910) 772-9960 or (910) 239-5990.