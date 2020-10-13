New Hanover County “Flu Thru” will provide 500 free flu vaccines on October 24

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County, in collaboration with New Hanover Regional Medical Center (NHRMC) and Cape Fear Community College (CFCC), will offer a free drive-through flu vaccination event later this month.

It’s happening on Saturday, October 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., or until the vaccine runs out.

The event will also serve as a medication disposal location and will take place in downtown Wilmington in the CFCC student parking lot between Hanover and Brunswick streets, beside the Schwartz Center.

“Not only are these exercises important to keep us prepared for future events and the evolving COVID-19 pandemic, but getting your flu vaccine is an important strategy in limiting the impact of COVID-19 during cold and flu season,” New Hanover County Assistant Health Director Carla Turner, RN, MSHCA, said. “It’s imperative that anyone and everyone who can, get their flu shot to protect themselves and others and to prevent overburdening our healthcare system with COVID-19 and influenza at the same time.”

How to Participate

Anyone in the community can get a free flu vaccine or dispose of medications. All medications, syringes, e-cigarette, and vaping devices with batteries removed will be accepted for disposal. No appointment, insurance, ID, or proof of residency is required; and Spanish and ASL interpreters will be available.

Attendees should wear short-sleeved shirts, or be able to roll long sleeves up to their shoulder. The flu vaccine available is a regular dose vaccine, and anyone six months or older can receive it. There will be a walk-up and drive-through option to receive a flu shot and/or dispose of medications:

Walk-up option: Participants can walk into the lot from Hanover Street and make their way to the tent at the corner of 2 nd and Hanover Streets to receive a vaccine and/or drop off medications for disposal.

Drive-through option: Participants will be directed to enter from Hanover Street, and will need to follow the directions of staff and volunteers carefully. The traffic flow for the event can be viewed here. Cars will be greeted and directed to a lane for flu vaccines and/or medication drop-off. It will not be necessary to get out of the car to receive the flu vaccine or to drop off medication for disposal.



High dose vaccines, typically given to adults 65 and older, are not available at this event but can be accessed by calling New Hanover County Health and Human Services at (910) 798-3500 or visiting the Health and Human Services Building Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, staff and volunteers will be dressed in proper personal protective equipment (PPE), and nothing that is handed to participants (like vaccination information material) will be taken back. Participants will be provided masks upon arrival.

View and download flyers for the “Flu Thru” in English and Spanish. For more information about the importance of the flu vaccine, visit flu.NC.gov. For more information on medication disposal, visit NHRMC.org.