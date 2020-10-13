Pender County elementary schools to remain under hybrid plan, high school plan adjusted

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — The Pender County Board of Education voted Tuesday night to keep elementary schools under a hybrid of in-person and virtual learning for the time being.

The board was given three options by school staff. Option 1 would keep elementary schools under the current plan. Option 2 would move elementary schools into Plan A full-time in-person learning. Option 3 would remain under the current plan and allow full-time remote students to return to classrooms if they choose to do so.

The board voted in favor of Option 3, which goes into effect on November 2.

The board also voted to change the current high school model of hybrid learning.

Currently, high school students are split into three groups. Each group attends school in-person for one week, then learns remotely for two weeks.

The new plan splits students into two groups, allowing for one week in-person learning, one week remote. All students will learn remotely on Wednesdays to allow for buildings to be cleaned.

