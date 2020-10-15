Lara Trump campaigns for father-in-law in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — President Trump’s daughter-in-law and Wrightsville Beach native Lara Trump hit the campaign trail Wednesday night in Wilmington, calling for Trump’s re-election.

Speaking outdoors at the New Hanover County Republican Party Headquarters to a crowd with very few masks, the wife of Eric Trump touted her father-in-law’s work over the past four years.

She argued he has created jobs, improved the economy, and brought peace to the Middle East.

“Donald Trump isn’t doing this to write a book, for fame, or for money, Donald Trump is doing this because he knew that he was probably the last person that could save the United States of America,” Trump said.

Trump bashed former Vice President Joe Biden and the democratic party, questioning his choice as nominee.

“That Joe Biden, the guy that doesn’t know where he is half the time?” Trump joked. “He told us yesterday twice that he was running for the senate, so maybe we’re all in the clear, maybe we can go home and call this thing off and just get four more years already.”

Trump called Biden a Trojan horse for socialists.

“They are using Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to implement socialist policies in the United States of America.”

Trump urged voters in her home state to make their voices heard, saying the president needs to win by such a huge margin that no one can dispute the results.

“You know he told me in 2016 I had to win this state for him, and we won this state by three and a half points in 2016,” Trump said. “Now he told me I have to deliver it for him a second time, are we going to deliver North Carolina to Donald Trump?”

She also praised President Trump’s nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, and called democrats disgusting and despicable for their questioning of her.