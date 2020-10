WILMINGTON (WWAY) — A woman was shot and killed in Wilmington late Thursday night.

According to the Wilmington Police Department, police say the victim was a 19-year-old woman.

- Advertisement -

The shooting occurred around 11 p.m. on South 11th Street between Dock and Orange Streets.

The woman was transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center where she later died from her injuries.

As of 8 a.m. Friday, police said the victim’s name will be released pending notification of the victim’s family.

No one has been arrested and the case remains under investigation. If you know anything about the shooting, call the Wilmington Police Department at (910) 343-3609 or or text anonymous tips to tip708.com.