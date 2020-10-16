Dublin Primary School closing for at least two weeks due to COVID-19 cases

DUBLIN, N.C. (WWAY) — Due to a significant increase in the number of COVID-19 cases and close contact cases, Dublin Primary School will be closed for a minimum of two weeks starting Monday, Oct. 19.

During this time, students and teachers will transition to remote-only teaching and learning until further notice.

- Advertisement -

School officials say they will remain in close contact with the Bladen County Health Department and will provide updates as soon as possible.

If you have any questions or concerns, please contact the school office.