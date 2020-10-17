Local bars build “mobile cocktail carts”

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — As the pandemic persists, local businesses are having to get creative with second sources of income.

And after months of remaining closed, some bars in the area are hitting the road and taking the drinks to you with mobile cocktail carts.

Keaton Gilleece, a part owner of Jimmy’s Wrightsville Beach says their cart has kept her family afloat during the pandemic:

“After we’d been shut down for 200 days, we needed some kind of way to make income. We wanted to do this before but just didn’t really have time because we were so busy with our bar business. So, when we were shut down, it gave us time to do this.”

She and her husband, Jimmy Gilleece says they take their customers’ safety seriously.

“We’ve got cocktail tables that we can set out,” says Keaton, “socially distance those six feet apart. We provide hand sanitizer at every table and also at the bar. We’re just taking every precaution that we can.”

“When you’re having block parties, people are able to social distance a little bit better,” Jimmy explains. “They’re not going to stop being social. You know, people aren’t going to stop having parties, so it’s kind of a more safe way to do it.”

All this to encourage social distanced connection while giving local businesses like the Blind Elephant the chance to survive the pandemic.

“It definitely felt like our tribe was taken away from us, for sure,” says Cabell Bryan, a manager at the Blind Elephant. “And this, like I said, is a little bit of a way for us to start bringing that tribe back together. Safely of course.”