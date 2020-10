WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) — Doug Emhoff, the husband of Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris, will travel to Wilmington Tuesday, Oct. 20, to campaign for the Democratic ticket.

Emhoff, a lawyer who married Senator Harris in 2014, will also travel to Greenville Tuesday. This follows Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s visit to Durham Sunday, Oct. 17.

Tuesday will mark Emhoff’s first campaign visit to Wilmington since Harris became the vice presidential nominee in August.