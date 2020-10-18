WPD reports victims shot in three separate locations

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) — Wilmington Police have reported that three people were shot in three separate locations Saturday night.

Around 7:15 p.m., officers responded to the 100-block of S. 11th St. and discovered a 16-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to NHRMC in serious but stable condition. This was the same area in which shots fired Thursday night ended up killing a 19-year-old woman, Shamia Dychelle Stokes-Greene.

Then, just after 10 p.m., officers heard shots fired from a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed near N. 30th St. Police say they attempted to catch up to the vehicle and found it abandoned in the 1100 block of E. Stewart Circle, where an 18-year-old female flagged them down and stated she had been shot. She was transported to NHRMC with non-life threatening injuries. The suspect driver was not located.

Finally, around 11:45 p.m., Wilmington police responded to a shots fired call in the 1900 block of Carolina Beach Rd. While officers were conducting their investigation, a 26-year-old male arrived at NHRMC with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. He stated he had been shot on Elm St.

All three of these cases are still under investigation and there is no further information at this time. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Wilmington Police Department at (910)-343-3609 or use tip708.com for anonymous methods.