NHRMC looks to build new $210M hospital

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover Regional Medical Center has submitted an application to build a new $210 million hospital in the northern part of the county near the Pender County line.

Chief Operating Officer Andre Boyd says the hospital would be close to 200,000 sqft with a total of 66 beds and eight operating rooms.

It would be on the same property as NHRMC’s Emergency Department North and would be function primarily as an orthopedic hospital, replacing the current orthopedic hospital on Wrightsville Ave. in Wilmington

