Pender Correctional inmate dies after testing positive for COVID-19

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Pender Correctional Institution inmate has died after testing positive with COVID-19, according to the state.

North Carolina Department of Public Safety says the inmate tested positive for COVID-19 on Sept. 24 and was hospitalized on Sept. 29. His condition worsened and he died at the hospital on Oct. 19.

The man was in his mid-50s and had underlying health conditions, according to NCDPS.

“His death is tragic, and we continue working hard to mitigate the impact of this virus in our prisons,” Todd Ishee, Commissioner of Prisons, said. “The health and safety of the staff and offenders is our top priority.”

On Tuesday, the prison currently had 11 active COVID-19 among inmates.