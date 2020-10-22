Columbus County man charged after 8-year-old receives nude photos

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Riegelwood man is accused of sending nude photos to an 8-year-old girl.

According to a news release from the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, searched the phone records of Alberto Leon, 29, after Homeland Security contacted them to assist with an investigation.

The investigation began in March, when a woman in Washington state called her local law enforcement agency after her child received the nude photographs. Homeland Security got involved and led them to Leon, of Woodyard Road in Riegelwood.

Leon allegedly contacted the child using social media apps and requested photos from the girl. He then sent nude photos of himself to her. Investigators say Leon continued to interact with the child after she told him how old she was.

On October 20, the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division, Homeland Security, and Leland Police Department arrested Alberto Leon at Magnolia Greens Golf Course in Leland, where Leon was employed.

Leon was transported to Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Law Enforcement Center where he was processed and booked. Leon is charged with felony dissemination of obscene material to a minor. He is currently being held under a $50,000 bond.