Codington Elementary staff member tests positive for COVID-19

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A staff member at Codington Elementary School has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to an email from Codington principal Rachel Greer, the staff member was last in the building on Tuesday. Contact tracing has been done to identify which staff and students had contact with or without a mask, within 6 feet, for more than 15 minutes while infectious.

- Advertisement -

Those specific students and staff have already been contacted.

The school said it is contact with the New Hanover County Health Department and is continuing to advise consistency in the 3 W’s: Wear a mask, Wait 6 feet away from others, and Wash hands often.