Thalian Association Community Theatre cancels main stage holiday show

WILMINGTON (WWAY) — The Thalian Association has canceled an encore presentation of Elf the Musical for this holiday season.

Elf the Musical premiered on the Main Stage of historic Thalian Hall in Dec. 2019 and Thalian Association had planned an encore presentation due to public demand, but that encore has now been cancelled due to the pandemic and continuing North Carolina gathering restrictions.

- Advertisement -

“We are so sad that families will not be able to continue the tradition of going to see our Christmas show at Thalian Hall,” said Susan Habas, Thalian Association Executive Director. “But’s it’s important for our community to be safe and the tradition will continue next year! In the meantime, we have a wonderful show planned that will be fun for the whole family to enjoy together in the comfort of home.”

That family holiday show will be a virtual production called All I Want for Christmas is You, A Holiday Variety Show. The variety show format will feature beloved Christmas carols, song and dance numbers, outrageous Christmas trees, and some very surprising performances. All I Want for Christmas Is You will be streamed online Dec. 11–20 with evening and matinee options.

The Thalian Association says that tickets purchased for Elf the Musical may be refunded or exchanged for upcoming Thalian Association productions at Thalian Hall by contacting the box office.