Wave Transit to reinstate fares and reopen facilities

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Starting November 16, you’ll have to start paying again for Wave Transit services.

View pricing here.

Forden Station and Padgett Station, Wave Transit’s two main transfer centers, will reopen to the public at full service. Both facilities will undergo a soft opening from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 12, and Friday, November 13 to facilitate ticket sales. During the soft opening, customers will be able to purchase bus passes via credit card or cash at either transfer station; however, interior waiting areas and restrooms will remain closed.

On Monday, November 16, and Tuesday, November 17, cloth masks will be given to customers, at no charge, upon request at both transfer stations. Please limit one per person while supplies last.

Wave Transit says all vehicles will be equipped with personal protective barriers around the operator compartment. Sanitizing stations were installed in all vehicles and facilities. Disposable face masks are currently available to customers upon request.