BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Eric Trump will campaign for his father, President Donald Trump, in Bladen County on Friday.

Eric plans to share the president’s “Make America Great Again” agenda. Eric’s wife, Lara Trump, is in Brunswick County on Thursday.

Eric’s visit will be held at the Cape Fear Vineyard & Winery, located at 195 Vineyard Drive, in Elizabethtown at 7 p.m.

Doors open at 6 p.m.

The event is free, visit here to get a ticket.