Woman killed on Halloween; suspect arrested

WILMINGTON (WWAY) — A woman was killed Halloween night and Wilmington Police have arrested a suspect in the killing.

Jaquan Cortez Jackson, 21, was arrested overnight and charged with Second Degree Murder in the death of Carly Rae Baron, who was 23.

Around 11:50 p.m. Saturday, Wilmington Police found Baron suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds near the 3600 block of Wrightsville Ave. Baron was transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center, where she died from her injuries a short time later.

Jackson is being held at the New Hanover County Jail under a $750,000 secured bond.