Lee ousts Peterson in close senate race, Peterson says it isn’t over yet

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Unofficially, Michael Lee has reclaimed the seat he lost in 2018 to Harper Peterson.

With all precincts reporting in New Hanover County, Republican Michael Lee ousts Democrat Incumbent Harper Peterson.

Lee claimed 62,343 votes and Peterson fell behind at 60,875, but Peterson says the election isn’t over yet.

“Close race. We understand that there are 4,100 absentee ballots that were requested and have not been accounted for, so not counted,” Peterson said. “Once that’s finalized, we’ll have a statement.”

WWAY has reached out to Michael Lee for comment but has not yet heard back.