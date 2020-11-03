Miller slides by Morgan for NC House District 19 seat

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Two newcomers were vying for the open seat in NC House District 19, which covers New Hanover and Brunswick counties.

Democrat Marcia Morgan and Republican Charlie Miller faced off in this election.

Miller spent election night partially in New Hanover County and partially in Brunswick County.

He says a race like this could not have been won without his supporters.

As a Southport native Miller says he plans to represent New Hanover County just as strongly as he will represent Brunswick County.

“My main concern will be reopening North Carolina,” he told WWAY. “We’ve got to get it safely opened and get our economy boosted and get it going again. That’s my main goal.”

These are unofficial results until the votes as canvassed.