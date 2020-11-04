Crews respond to house fire on N. 10th Street in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Crews are on the scene of a fully-involved house fire in Wilmington.
Around 12:20 p.m., the Wilmington Fire Department says they were battling a blaze in the 500-block of North 10th Street.
Both offensive and defensive fire attack right now on S 10th St. #workingfire #fireattack pic.twitter.com/Fz4HnIMLsR
— WilmingtonFD (@WilmingtonFD) November 4, 2020
The fire department says Duke Energy is cutting power to the home and that some surrounding homes were evacuated out of precaution.
WWAY’s Kylie Jones is on the scene.
Police are directing traffic as a portion of the road is blocked off for drivers.
There are no injuries reported at this time.
Please check back for more on this developing story.