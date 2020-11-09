Town of Navassa to consider eliminating police force

NAVASSA, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Navassa could eliminate its police department, considering a partnership with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office.

The town currently employs just a chief and one part-time officer. Town leaders say rather than hiring additional officers, it might make sense to explore other options.

Last month, WWAY reported that Navassa voted to terminate its police department‘s partnership with the Northwest Police Department. The two departments often worked together, and now Navassa is left with little resources.

Town officials say they have received an unsolicited proposal from Brunswick County for the sheriff’s office to take over patrols.

Town Administrator Claudia Bray says it comes down to what’s best for residents.

“Whether we continue with the police department we have now or if we want to go to the county for dedicated services, ultimately our goal is to make sure the citizens get the services and protection that they require,” Bray said.

That potential agreement was presented to town council at an agenda meeting Monday night. Council will hold a workshop Thursday at 11:00 a.m. to further discuss that proposal and what is the best, most cost effective option.

Next Thursday, town council is expected to make a final decision at its regular meeting. The town is still not allowing in-person attendance due to COVID-19, but it will be viewable online.