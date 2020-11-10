UNCW expects students to get tested for COVID-19 before returning from holiday break

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — As thousands of students get ready to pack up and head home for the holidays, UNCW is sharing some COVID-19 safety guidelines for students when they leave and return to campus.

The university is encouraging students to get tested for COVID three to four days before leaving campus.

- Advertisement -

Students can get tested at the Student Health Center and the community testing site. University leaders say the community testing site will be open Tuesday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. until November 24.

While students and staff are away from campus, the university is asking them to avoid large indoor and outdoor gatherings, follow the 3 W’s, and to take other safety precautions.

When students return to campus after winter break, the university says it expects students to show proof of a negative COVID test three days before coming back.

University leaders recommend getting a flu shot between now and the end of winter break.

Find more information on UNCW COVID holiday guidelines here.