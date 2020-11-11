City of Wilmington files appeal over short-term rental ordinance

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The City of Wilmington has filed an appeal with the North Carolina Court of Appeals in the lawsuit challenging Wilmington’s short-term rental ordinance.

In earlier rulings, a Superior Court upheld the city’s ordinance but determined the “registration system” in the ordinance conflicts with state law.

The new filing will allow the state court of appeals to consider the city’s ordinance and whether state statute over-rides the current registration system.

“The city maintains that regulating short-term lodging in residential areas is essential to protect the safety and integrity of residential neighborhoods and remains committed to fairly administering appropriate regulations in full compliance with the law as interpreted by the court,” the city wrote in a news release on Tuesday. “The city believes there is strong legal basis for its position and looks forward to the appellate court’s review of the matter.”