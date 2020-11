BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A power outage in the Leland area is forcing Lincoln Elementary to dismiss early today.

Parents can pick up their child now and buses are loading students so they can safely get them home a little earlier than normal, according to Brunswick County Schools.



Normal dismissal is 3:45 p.m.

Duke Energy’s site says about 1,000 in the Leland area is being impacted at this time.