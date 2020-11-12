‘This is a brutal case’: Pregnant woman, man killed during fatal shooting in Maple Hill

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Pender County Sheriff’s Office released more details during a news conference in what is now being called a triple murder.

Deputies responded to an emergency medical call in the 400-block of John Pickett Road in Maple Hill around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8.

When they arrived, PCSO says deputies found 22-year-old Destiny Denise Greene, who was 7-months pregnant, and 26-year-old William Lenwood Coley III shot dead.

Greene was found in the house, while Coley III was found outside the home.

Deputies says the two were acquaintances.

Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is investigating and offering a $10,000 reward for information on a suspect(s).

“This is a brutal case,” DA Ben David said.

If you know any information, contact the PCSO.