Man dies in crash involving box truck on River Road in Brunswick County

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man died after crashing his SUV into a box truck on River Road in Brunswick County Thursday evening.

Highway Patrol responded shortly after 7 p.m. to a fatal crash on NC 133 (River Road) approximately 1.5 miles north of Boiling Springs Lakes.

The investigation revealed that James Albert Lewis, 51, of Wilmington, was driving his Toyota Highlander south on NC 133. Lewis reportedly drove left of center and hit a box truck driving north. The box truck was being driven by 26-year-old Corey Michalk, of Leland.

The box truck was owned by L&L Tent Rentals and Sales LLC of Wilmington.

Highway Patrol says Lewis was pinned inside the SUV and died on impact.

Michalk and his two passengers, Brandon Ingram and Luis Gullen, were taken to the hospital. No word on their conditions.

Highway Patrol says Lewis was not wearing a seat belt.

“There was no indication of excessive speed,” troopers say. “Impairment is not known at this time.”

Michalk, Ingram, and Gullen were wearing seat belts.