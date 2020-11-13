Pender County Schools releases failure rates from first quarter of 2020-2021 year

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Pender County Schools released data on the failure rates from the first quarter of the 2020-2021 school year.

During the first quarter, students were under a hybrid learning program, doing remote and in-person learning.

The district shared failure rates for middle and high school students.

A spokesman for Pender County Schools says more than 30% of students at four of the six middle schools were failing at least one class.

The district says Penderlea Middle School had the highest failure rate, with 40% of students failing at least one class.

According the the data, 13% of students at Surf City Middle School, 17% of students at Topsail Middle School, 35% of students at Burgaw Middle School, 36% of students at West Pender Middle School and 39% of students at Cape Fear Middle School were failing at least one class.

Spokesman Alex Riley says these numbers reflect both in-person and fully remote students because the remote middle school students still receive additional support from on-campus teachers.

He says 48% of fully remote high school students were failing at least one class. Combining fully remote and in-person high school students, the district says 36% of students overall were failing at least one class.

The district says there are separate categories for fully remote and in-person high school students because fully remote high school students don’t receive additional support from on-campus instructors.

7% of students at Pender Early College High School, 28% of students at Topsail High School, 37% of students at Pender High School and 41% of student at Heide Trask High School were failing at least one class.