New details: 911 calls, photos of possible suspect’s car in deadly Walmart shooting

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A teen was fatally shot at the Walmart in Monkey Junction late Thursday afternoon.

Shortly after 4 p.m., New Hanover County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the Walmart for shots fired.

- Advertisement -

911 Caller 1: “Somebody’s on the ground. They look dead. They literally just pulled them out of a car, and then the car drove away really fast. I could not get the license plate. But there’s a man on the ground right now.”

Two shoppers and a Walmart employee called 911, describing what they saw.

Caller 2: “His mouth’s turning blue. He keeps on trying to breathe out of his mouth, but it’s hard for him.”

When they arrived, deputies found 17-year-old man who had been shot. The teen was taken to the hospital where he died.

A third 911 caller tells dispatch what he saw before the victim was laying on the ground.

Caller 3: “Someone in the backseat was trying to get out. It was struggle in the vehicle, and then what ultimately happened, the gentleman in the backseat pulled the gentleman in the passenger seat, or woman, out and threw them on the ground and jumped back in, and the car sped off.”

The callers tried to describe the person they saw driving the car to dispatch, but say they couldn’t get a license plate number on the car.

Caller 3: “He went out the back. Like, he pulled a u-turn and went out the back towards where all the loading is. In the back of the Walmart here.”

No one has been arrested in connection to the shooting.

If you know any information call the NHSO at (910) 798-4162 or use Text-a-Tip.

The photos below is a car of interest in the case and may have 30 day tags.