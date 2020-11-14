Three arrested in connection with Shallotte death

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WWAY) — The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office has arrested three people in connection to the murder of Aaron Scott Hoostal, 27, of Shallotte, who was reported missing on Nov. 11.

Michael Joseph Britton, 32, Tiffany Joann Henderson, 36 and Vincent Michael Urbanik, 28, were all arrested Friday, Nov. 13, on Shoreline Drive in connection with the death of Hoostal, whose body was found in a wooded area off of Starboard Road.

Britton has been charged with first degree murder. He is being held in the Brunswick County Detention Facility with no bond.

Henderson and Urbanik have both been charged with accessory after the fact and are being held in the Brunswick County Detention Facility under $20,000 bonds.

The investigation is on-going.