6-year-old shot at Lincoln Elementary School in Leland

LELAND, N.C. (WWAY) — A 6 year old boy was hit with a bullet in the jaw likely fired from a great distance.

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office says that the incident took place at Lincoln Elementary School in Leland on Friday, Nov. 13.

Detectives do not believe there to be any malicious intent. They say that all indications lead to it being an accidental incident, likely stemming from someone in the area shooting on private property.

The investigation is ongoing, and Brunswick County detectives say they will continue to investigate with the assistance of NC Wildlife to try and determine where the gunfire originated.

They also say they are working closely with Brunswick County schools in an effort to ensure the safety and well-being of all Brunswick County students.