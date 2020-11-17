Delivery driver robbed in New Hanover County

WILMINGTON (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery that occurred Tuesday afternoon in Wilmington.
Around 2:30 in the afternoon, a delivery driver for Chop Stix Chinese Restaurant made a delivery to 4124 Lockwood Drive. Upon arrival, the driver was confronted by two possible juveniles between the ages of 12 and 16. The juveniles demanded cash and pulled out a screwdriver, attempting to stab the delivery driver with it. They ran into the woods near the apartments after the incident.
The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with any information on this robbery to contact them at (910)798-4162.