Delivery driver robbed in New Hanover County

WILMINGTON (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery that occurred Tuesday afternoon in Wilmington.

Around 2:30 in the afternoon, a delivery driver for Chop Stix Chinese Restaurant made a delivery to 4124 Lockwood Drive. Upon arrival, the driver was confronted by two possible juveniles between the ages of 12 and 16. The juveniles demanded cash and pulled out a screwdriver, attempting to stab the delivery driver with it. They ran into the woods near the apartments after the incident.

- Advertisement -

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with any information on this robbery to contact them at (910)798-4162.