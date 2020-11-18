Community mourns loss of well-known Wrightsville Beach lifeguard

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — People in Wrightsville Beach are mourning the loss of a member of the ocean rescue team.

This week, the fire department confirmed the death of captain Jeremy Owens.

A memorial for Owens has been set up outside the fire department and now people are remembering by laying flowers over his truck and gear.

Owens’ family says he was loved by countless people for his work with the ocean rescue, the fire department, the surfing community, and many other groups.

His family says he will be honored with a ceremony near Wrightsville Beach Town Hall at 2 p.m. on Saturday.