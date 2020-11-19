Man donates handmade desks to Carolina Beach elementary students

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A local man has donated handmade desks to the elementary school students learning from home in Carolina Beach.

Jeff Foster distributed his wooden desks to parents this week for free, saying he wanted to help the best way he knew how.

- Advertisement -

Carolina Beach Elementary School Counselor Wendy Ivey says it can be incredibly difficult for a child to concentrate when learning from home.

She says having a designated space just for studying can a difference when it comes to lesson comprehension.

“I feel that having a space designated in your house is very helpful for kids,” Ivey said. “Knowing the routine and having a place to keep all of their supplies. So in our experience, we’ve found that that is super helpful.”

Foster has offered to make more desks if children in Carolina Beach need them.

Some parents and school staff have started a small fund to cover the cost of supplies.