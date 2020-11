SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A man was taken to the hospital after shelving collapsed on top of him at a warehouse in Sunset Beach Thursday morning.

Sunset Beach Fire Department says the man was alone when he got pinned under the debris.

Fire crews say the man’s phone fell out of his reach and used Siri to call 911 for help.

The victim was extricated by fire crews and transported to the hospital.

No word on the man’s condition.