Police: Two wanted for robbing Wilmington delivery driver at gunpoint

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington police need your help identifying two people wanted for robbing a delivery driver at gunpoint.

The victim reportedly told police that around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, he was trying to deliver food in the area of 350 S. Turners Run when a man approached him with a gun, demanding money.

The victim was able to run away and make it to the Haynes-Lacewell Training Center at 3100 Hurst St., where he reported the crime to the police.

Police say they later learned the victim’s vehicle had been damaged and an item was stolen from inside.

The victim was not injured during the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wilmington Police Department at (910) 343-3609 or use the Wilmington NC PD app for anonymous methods.