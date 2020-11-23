Cape Fear Garden Club cancels key event apart of 2021 NC Azalea Festival

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Spring seems a long way off, but we are already getting news that a beloved event next year is canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Azalea Garden Tour, normally held during the North Carolina Azalea Festival, is not going to happen next year.

The Cape Fear Garden Club made the announcement on Monday.

The annual festival, which takes place in Wilmington during early April, was canceled earlier this year for the first since beginning in 1948.

Tour Chair Sandy Cyphers says that the move comes to keep the community, garden owners, and garden club members safe.

Early planning happens right now and Cyphers said the club does not want to lose money again with so much uncertainty about the pandemic.

Cyphers says they are already looking ahead to the 2022 tour and it will be better than ever.