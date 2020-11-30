Whiteville shooting ends with one dead, another critically injured

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another critically injured Sunday night.

Deputies responded to the 100 block of Sellers Town Road in Whiteville in reference to an unresponsive man on the ground.

- Advertisement -

When they arrived, they found a man inside of a vehicle shot. Another man, who was also shot, was found on the ground outside of the vehicle.

Whiteville Rescue arrived on scene and transported the “elder” man to a nearby hospital who is in critical condition. The other man, a 23-year-old from Hope Mills, was pronounced dead at the scene.

CCSO says the two men were family members.

If you have any information, contact the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at (910) 640-6629.