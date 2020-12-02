Police believe missing Wilmington teen is with people who are ‘armed and dangerous’

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington police say a missing teen could be with people who are considered “armed and dangerous.”

15-year-old Landon Neal Harrelson was last seen on November 23 at 1 p.m. wearing khakis and Fila sneakers.

Police say they believe he is in the company of his cousin, Elijah Sachnoff, and Cameron Nobel, both of whom are considered armed and dangerous.

WPD adds they are likely in the Raleigh/Durham area driving a grey Mazda2 hatchback with Colorado license plate: ODM-964.

Anyone who sees them should call 911 immediately.

“Do not approach them,” WPD wrote in a release.