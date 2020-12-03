Wilmington police investigating 20th homicide of the year

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in Wilmington late Wednesday night.

According to the Wilmington Police Department, the shooting occurred in the 700 block of Varsity Drive around 10:05 p.m.

Shortly after police arrived at the scene, the department received notification that a 20-year-old man with a gunshot wound arrived at NHRMC’s emergency room. He had life-threatening injuries but later died.

This is the 20th homicide of the year for 2020.

If you know anything about this shooting, call Wilmington Police at (910) 343-3609 or use the Wilmington NC PD smartphone app for anonymous methods.

You can also text an anonymous tip to 847411 (tip411) by including the keyword WPDNC.