Deputy in hospital after being struck by SUV on Carolina Beach Road

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been taken to the hospital after being struck by an SUV.

Earlier Friday evening, NHSO says the deputy was conducting a traffic stop on Carolina Beach Road near Golden Road. While doing so, the deputy was hit by an SUV heading south towards Carolina Beach.

The deputy was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and is expected to recover.

The vehicle is described as a dark in color 2004 Chevy SUV with a missing front headlight and side mirror.

If you have any information identifying the vehicle involved please contact the the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office or the North Carolina State Highway Patrol at 910-798-4161 or https://www.newhanoversheriff.com/submit-a-crime-tip/