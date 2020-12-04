Three face gun, drug charges following traffic stop in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Three men face gun and drug charges following a traffic stop in Wilmington.

Just after 5 p.m. Thursday, members of the Mobile Field Force stopped a Toyota Camry for tinted windows in the 2700 block of Bunche Street.

The two passengers — later identified as Deshon Rucker, 23, and Zion Roland, 19 — reportedly got out of the car and ran while the driver, Don Nixon III, 18, stayed in the vehicle.

MFF members then set up a perimeter and deployed the WPD K9 unit, locating both suspects and taking them into custody. Police say two handguns were recovered during the search — one stolen.

During a later search, officers say they found marijuana on Nixon.

Don Nixon III was charged with Possession with Intent to Sell or Distribute a Schedule VI Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Confinement Facility, and was issued an $11,500 secured bond.

Deshon Rucker was charged with Possession of Firearm by Felon, Possession of Firearm with a Removed Serial Number, Resist/Delay/Obstruct Public Officer, and Attempted Breaking and Entering. He was jailed without bond.

Zion Roland was charged with Resist/Delay/Obstruct Public Officer, Breaking and Entering, Possession of Firearm by Felon, and Possession of a Stolen Firearm. He was jailed without bond.

The Mobile Field Force is comprised of officers from the Wilmington Police Department and deputies from New Hanover County Sheriffs Office, and is a collaborative effort to reduce gun violence through proactive enforcement and community engagement.