Deputy struck by hit-and-run driver released from hospital

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — We have an update on the condition of a New Hanover County Sheriff’s deputy hit by an SUV while conducting a traffic stop Friday.

The deputy has been released from the hospital and is now recovering at home.

- Advertisement -

He has injuries to his elbow and hip, tire tread marks on his leg, and six staples in his head.

The deputy was conducting a traffic stop on Carolina Beach Road near Golden Road when he was hit by the SUV which did not stop.

It is described as a dark in color 2004 Chevrolet SUV with a missing front headlight and side mirror.

If you have any information please contact the the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office or the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.