Deputy struck by hit-and-run driver released from hospital

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — We have an update on the condition of a New Hanover County Sheriff’s deputy hit by an SUV while conducting a traffic stop Friday.
The deputy has been released from the hospital and is now recovering at home.
He has injuries to his elbow and hip, tire tread marks on his leg, and six staples in his head.
The deputy was conducting a traffic stop on Carolina Beach Road near Golden Road when he was hit by the SUV which did not stop.
It is described as a dark in color 2004 Chevrolet SUV with a missing front headlight and side mirror.
If you have any information please contact the the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office or the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.