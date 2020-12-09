Bladen deputies: Man shoots neighbor multiple times, then kills self

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office says a man shot his neighbor multiple times before taking his own life.

Bladen County dispatch received a call just before 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday about a person who had been shot on Pages Lake Road.

- Advertisement -

When they arrived, officers found a man who had been shot multiple times. The man was taken to a nearby hospital. He is currently in stable condition.

During the investigation, it was determined that the suspect, 51-year-old Anotonio Candelaria, was the victim’s neighbor.

Search warrants were obtained by investigators. Deputies believed Candelaria was driving a white Nissan Rogue.

Shortly before 9 a.m. on Wednesday, a sergeant was in the area of the Cape Fear River Lock and Dam #3 near Tar Heel looking for the man and located a white Nissan Rogue matching the description of the suspect vehicle.

The sergeant confirmed it was the suspect’s vehicle. When approaching it, the sergeant heard a gunshot and discovered Candelaria had killed himself.

The investigation is still ongoing.