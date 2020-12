NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday evening.

Lt. Jerry Brewer with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 5:00 p.m.

One person was sent to the hospital.

There are no more details available at the time of this posting. Lt. Brewer says he expects to have more information on Monday.