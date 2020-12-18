New trial ordered for man convicted in fatal stabbing of Whiteville couple

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY/AP) — The North Carolina Supreme Court has ordered a new trial for a death row inmate convicted of robbing and murdering an elderly couple in their Whiteville home.

Norfolk “Fuzzy” Best was found guilty of murdering the couple in 1991. But Best’s attorney discovered new evidence 20 years later that had been withheld by the state that could have proven exculpatory.

The justices declined to weigh in on whether they believe Best is innocent or guilty.

According to the Supreme Court opinions, it states: “There is a reasonable probability that the outcome of his trial would have been different. We conclude that the undisclosed evidence was material. It was reasonably probable that, had it been disclosed to Mr. Best prior to trial, the outcome would have been different. Therefore, we reverse the trial court’s denial of Mr. Best’s motion for appropriate relief, remanding with instructions to grant the motion and order a new trial.”

Justice Anita Earls said she was “disturbed” that North Carolina withheld evidence that could have freed Best.

Justice Paul Newby believes the additional evidence would not have changed the jury’s decision.

Bladen County Superior Court is ordered to grant a new trial.