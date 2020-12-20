NHRMC, county officials, and community leaders to host conversation on COVID-19 vaccine

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) — New Hanover Regional Medical Center, along with county officials and community leaders, will host a virtual conversation on Monday, Dec. 21, to help shed some light on the COVID-19 vaccine.
“Join the conversation about the COVID-19 vaccine with leaders from New Hanover County Public Health, New Hanover Regional Medical Center, NHC NAACP, and others. The panel will discuss the COVID-19 vaccine and vaccination plans, address concerns about the vaccine and consider issues faced by minority communities,” a Facebook post reads.
The discussion will be streamed online at the county’s website and on the county’s Facebook page. Viewers are encouraged to ask questions in the live stream’s comments that may be answered by the panel.
Panel members will include:
- Linda Thompson – New Hanover County Chief Diversity & Equity Officer
- Carla Turner, RN, MSHCA – New Hanover County Assistant Health Director
- Anna McRay – New Hanover County Assistant Emergency Management Director
- Joe Conway, MHCM, CDM – NHRMC Director of Health Equity/Human Experience
- Toren S. Davis, DO – Medical Director, Coastal Family Medicine
- Michael J. Melroy, Pharm.D., MHA, BCPS, FASHP – System Director of Pharmacy
- Deborah Maxwell – New Hanover County NAACP Chapter President
- Pastor Kojo Nantambu – Community Activist
- Rebeca Carpenter – Community Activist