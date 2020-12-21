Police: Fight ends with shooting inside Independence Mall

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A fight between three people led to a shooting at the Independence Mall Monday evening.

Around 5:30 p.m., Wilmington police say the fight broke out between three people. One of them pulled a gun and fired a shot while inside the mall before taking off.

- Advertisement -

Two people were taken into custody but released and cited for assault, police say. The person who fired the shot has not been arrested and police are looking for them.

When WWAY was on the scene, a reporter saw an entrance door that appeared to have been shot.

If you know any information, call police.